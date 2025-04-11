Kawakami: Fast start is first step for Giants’ revival. Can the winning bring a superstar?

Posey’s team needs somebody who can hit the kind of good pitching the Giants saw most of the Reds series. They need somebody who has a chance against the kind of great pitching the Giants saw from Hunter Greene in the opener.



The Giants’ top non-pitcher in fWAR so far is Jung Hoo Lee, who ranked 37th in the majors at 0.6 going into Thursday’s action. (Logan Webb is the team’s top fWAR player, ranking 21st at 0.7.) The Dodgers have three players in top 33 in fWAR — Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Tommy Edman. The Padres have three in the top 34 — Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado. The Diamondbacks have Corbin Carroll, who is leading the majors with 1.3 fWAR. And just in case you were curious, the Cubs’ Tucker is No. 2 at 1.2 fWAR.



Maybe the Giants will get a lift from the return of designated hitter Jerar Encarnacion from his broken left hand in a few months, but they’ve already been getting incredible production from Wilmer Flores at that spot. Maybe prospect Bryce Eldridge will be a foundational piece at first base once he’s in the majors, maybe by the end of this season. But the Giants will need more.



Pitching health and depth is always volatile from year to year. Defense is important. Team camaraderie is crucial. But great hitters are the first thing you need to remain at the top of the standings year after year. Great hitting is the only way the Giants can challenge the Dodgers year after year. They did it in 2021 with Posey and Brandon Crawford having their final great seasons, which was the last time the Giants had a higher team OPS than the Dodgers.



Since then, the Dodgers and Padres have kept adding. And the Giants haven’t.



Can they aim for Tucker, who is due to hit free agency this offseason in the middle of his prime? He’s a lofty target — Tucker’s price tag is zooming after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new $500 million deal with the Blue Jays. But the Giants have had the money to spend in the past for Harper, Ohtani, and others. They just couldn’t get those guys to take the money.



Or can the Giants put together the kind of prospect package that might pry loose an available star on the trade market and then convince the star to remain long-term, the way the Mets did a few years ago with Francisco Lindor and the Dodgers did with Betts? In the recent past, the Giants didn’t have either the farm system or the winning reputation to pull that off.



We don’t know if they have those things now. But every victory celebration and every big performance by a young player brings the Giants a little closer than they’ve been in more than a little while.



