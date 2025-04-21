A spacious three-bedroom, two-bath home is up for rent in Alameda, featuring plentiful parking, a “nice yard,” and an updated eat-in kitchen.
Missing from the Zillow listing: Just nine months ago, the previous tenant allegedly shot and killed his entire family in the house.
When asked for comment, an agent at Gallagher and Lindsey Property Management said the firm will “follow the law” and disclose the murder to prospective tenants.
“But we don’t advertise it up front,” said Dave Rafter.
California law requires landlords to notify rental applicants of any deaths on their property within the last three years.
Shane Killian, 54, pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder in Alameda County court. He is accused of killing his wife, two young sons, and in-laws.
Killian, a welding inspector, initially blamed the murders on his wife, contradicting the dying last words of his father-in-law and the fact that he was the only one with gunshot residue on his hands, the East Bay Times reported.
The rental at 417 Kitty Hawk Road is listed at $4,500 per month and features hardwood floors, attached garage parking, and in-unit laundry. The listing touts the “nicely updated” 1,550-square-foot home’s close proximity to the beach and a mall.
“The house has hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace in the living and dining room” and a “nice patio backyard,” the listing says. Utilities aren’t included.
This isn’t the first Bay Area house to go back on the market after a murder. Last January, a Google engineer allegedly beat his wife to death in their Santa Clara home. Months later, the house sold for $2.1 million.