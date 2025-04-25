Brandon Crawford lived every kid’s fantasy with Giants: ‘You might as well dream big’

Few people are fortunate enough to make their childhood dreams a reality, especially when a dream might be considered so far-fetched that achieving it is, at the very least, one in a million.

Countless other kids had similar dreams, of course, but these things don’t just happen. Too much needs to align, starting with exceptional talent. And passion. And drive. And support. And opportunity. And maybe some luck — after all, the Giants needed to select Crawford in the 2008 draft, which they did in the fourth round.

“It’s obviously very special for me,” Crawford said in a phone interview with The Standard. “Being the starting shortstop for the Giants is something I wanted to do as a little kid. It was my dream, and I was able to do that for 13 seasons.”

As far back as kindergarten, when playing T-ball in Menlo Park, Brandon Crawford started to dream all of this, and it all came true.

Crawford’s family, friends and several of his old teammates will be on hand, including the new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, plus former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, whose Rangers are in town this weekend. It was no coincidence that Crawford supported this particular date, to assure Bochy would participate in the festivities.

And now, 17 years after the draft and more than three decades after young Brandon first dreamed of being a big-leaguer, it’s becoming a full-circle story. The Giants will honor Crawford, 38, before Saturday’s game at Oracle Park, a special tribute to the most decorated shortstop in franchise history, the local boy who made good.

First pitch on Saturday is 1:05 p.m., and the Giants are encouraging fans to be in their seats at Oracle Park by 12:20 pm. to take in the pregame ceremony.

As the story goes, Crawford was 6 years old when the team mom on his T-ball team asked the kids to write thank-you notes to their coaches. Brandon took it a step further and noted that he wanted to be a major-league baseball player.

That was shortly before the family moved from Menlo Park to Pleasanton. By the time he was 8, his Little League team was named the Giants. His father, Mike, coached the squad and started his son at shortstop, where Brandon naturally excelled. By then, the dream became more specific. He wanted to play for the real Giants. As the real shortstop.

This was the mid-1990s, and Brandon would throw a ball against a backyard wall or Pitchback and create a game in which he envisioned being one of the Giants at the time, including his favorite, Royce Clayton; of course the shortstop. Crawford went on to become a star athlete at Pleasanton’s Foothill High School (doubling as the quarterback on the football team) and UCLA. Within three years of being selected in the draft, he was in the majors and hit a grand slam in his first game for the hometown team.

As a two-time World Series champion, three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover — not to mention a Silver Slugger award winner and fourth-place finisher in the 2021 National League MVP voting — Crawford is an inspiration for any kid with huge goals and high hopes.

“If you don’t have those big dreams as a kid, you’re probably not going to work as hard at it and probably not going to accomplish those things,” he said. “So you might as well dream big and go for it. I hope my story helps kids think that way.”