Kawakami: Yes, the 49ers needed a full-tilt defensive draft like this



There have been years — just last year! — when the 49ers didn’t go into the draft expecting that anybody from the class would be an instant starter. Or all that they needed immediately was a kicker — like two years ago. Rookies mostly had to fight their way over a few years against established veterans.



But a string of injuries forced most of the 2024 rookie class into key roles last year. This offseason’s discardings will do the same for this group. And suddenly, the 2025 49ers will have two draft classes playing humongous roles. Not coincidentally, their cash commitment is much, much lower.



That should be scary for Shanahan and Lynch. It’s definitely challenging. But this draft isn’t the time for warnings. It’s a time for optimism — the first time for this since … err … last July?



“It’s a good foundation,” Lynch said. “This was a huge weekend for our organization. We love our core of guys. But there’s a lot of opportunity on our roster right now. There’s also a lot of necessity, I think, to infuse with youth and some quality young players. … We’ve got a lot of work still to do.”



Taking four rookies in a row to start a draft also shows a lot of confidence that they’ll know what to do with them — which, of course, is a nod to returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who surely had a lot of input in these selections.



And yes, Shanahan and Lynch went into the first two days determined to draft entirely on the defensive side. They said they were open to taking an offensive player in the first three rounds if somebody they loved slipped through the cracks, but that didn’t happen. They stuck to the plan and drafted defense down the line because they knew they had to.



“We hoped so,” Shanahan said. “You always want to address your bigger needs — but you don’t just draft to address needs, it’s gotta fit right. We hoped it played out that way, because we needed to do that. Starting with the first pick to the next three, it all worked that way.”



They’ve added talented young players. They need these guys. Maybe, with this group added to Bosa, Warner, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, and all the offensive talent, this is an important turning point for this franchise.



Let’s see how it works out. I think Shanahan and Lynch needed to get to this point to begin to see the light at the end of this tunnel. It’s been a while in the darkness.

