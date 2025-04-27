‘I smoked weed like it was crack’: The addiction crisis no one’s talking about

But at some point, Zach, now 31 and living in San Francisco, noticed that he was smoking more than his friends and couldn’t put down the weed once he’d started. A straight-A student in high school, Zach couldn’t stop smoking for long enough to study in college and ended up withdrawing for a quarter. Things only got worse from there.

It was fun in the beginning. As a high school student in San Diego, Zach would get high with his friends at an abandoned construction site next to his school. Afterward, they’d go out for Mexican food or hit the beach.

He called a suicide hotline that day and resolved to stop smoking. After a series of false starts, Zach committed to a program through Marijuana Anonymous and kicked the habit. Now five years sober, Zach is one of a growing number of Bay Area residents who have sought treatment for cannabis addiction after realizing the drug they thought was harmless was ruining their lives.

This went on for a month. Zach learned later that he was suffering from cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, a condition caused by excessive THC in the bloodstream that has killed at least eight people in the U.S .

He was smoking vapes that were 94% THC, all day, every day, he said. He couldn’t keep food down and was vomiting every morning when he woke up. He took hot showers throughout the day because he was always cold.

Zach, like others in recovery, asked for his last name to be withheld to maintain his anonymity.

Chris Colwell, chief of emergency medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said the number of emergency room patients who come in with adverse symptoms from weed has increased tenfold since legalization in 2016. Before that, he said, the ER would see a few patients a week with cannabis-induced nausea, vomiting, or delusions. Now, he estimates, four or five come in every day.

Experts say the increase in people seeking treatment for marijuana addiction is due simply to the unprecedented potency and accessibility of weed. While there’s no comprehensive national data, attendance at San Francisco’s most popular Marijuana Anonymous meeting has tripled since 2019.

‘Soul death’

San Francisco has a long history with weed. The smell of skunk has lingered on Haight Street since the Summer of Love, and Hippie Hill’s fragrant drum circles have been steady for decades. If there was anywhere the transition to legal weed should have been seamless, it was here. But it didn’t work out that way. Now, as the city deals with a worst-in-the-nation fentanyl crisis, another epidemic has sprung up alongside it.

Colwell said the increase in hospital visits may stem from the fact that people are more willing to admit to being high since weed became legal. Some ER visitors have underlying psychosis and just happen to be high when they come in.

All this comes after a years-long rebrand that has cast pot as a natural medicine and helped legalize recreational use in 24 states. Legalization only accelerated the public’s embrace, and locals got used to seeing ads for cheap eighths on freeway billboards and the internet.

Now, even the feds appear to be softening — the Department of Justice last year began proceedings to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug.

But those who are addicted and medical professionals warn that the pendulum of acceptance may have swung too far, and too many people downplay the risks of daily cannabis use.

“I smoked weed like crack,” said Ella, 26, a local Marijuana Anonymous member. “I wasn’t smoking weed like your grandma who grows weed in her backyard. I was smoking weed like an addict.”

A big part of the problem is that the drug has changed. What experts call “traditional cannabis” — most of the stuff you could get on the street 20 years ago — was in the neighborhood of 5% THC. Now, the weed on dispensary shelves contains 20% or 30% THC. And wax vape cartridges are more potent still.