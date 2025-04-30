Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

The Giants broke their only torpedo bats. Will a new shipment lead to more offense?

Tyler Fitzgerald and Patrick Bailey are searching for an edge at the plate. Torpedo bats offer promise, but they're in short supply.

A baseball player in a black jersey swings and breaks his bat as he hits the ball, with the shattered bat pieces flying in opposite directions.
Tyler Fitzgerald has already broken several bats this season, including one of the only torpedo bats the Giants received from Louisville Slugger. | Source: Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
By John Shea

SAN DIEGO — A reporter approached Tyler Fitzgerald in the Giants’ clubhouse Wednesday morning, and the second baseman answered the question before it could be asked.

“No more torpedoes,” Fitzgerald said.

The first on the team to try torpedo bats, baseball’s latest craze for hitters, Fitzgerald received two last week from Louisville Slugger, and for the series opener Tuesday at Petco Park, both he and catcher Patrick Bailey used them.

The good news is, Fitzgerald and Bailey used torpedo bats to hit back-to-back singles in the fifth inning.

The bad news is, both hitters broke their bats on contact.

Subscribe to The Dime

News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday.

Suddenly, the Giants have no more torpedo bats.

“They died heroes,” Fitzgerald said.

A baseball player in a white &quot;Giants&quot; jersey and black helmet is poised to bat, holding a light-colored bat, with a blurred stadium background.
Patrick Bailey borrowed a torpedo bat from teammate Fitzgerald as the Giants await a bigger shipment. | Source: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Torpedo bats were all the rage when the season began, as hitters, especially Yankees hitters, barreled up pitches and put up huge numbers. Suddenly, players from every team put in orders. Many of those hitters, however, haven’t sustained the same success, but the oddly shaped bats — looking more like bowling pins, with bigger sweet spots on the barrel — remain a talking point throughout the industry.

Fitzgerald was the first Giant to get a torpedo shipment, and he used one for the first time Friday at Oracle Park, going 0-for-3. He sat out the weekend with a chest bruise and tried a torpedo again Tuesday because he liked the feel of it in batting practice.

Related

A baseball player in a gray uniform pitches a ball. He wears a black cap with an orange logo and a matching glove, with a focused expression on his face.
In first NL West clash of 2025, Giants lose and learn a lesson about their division
A baseball player in a Giants uniform is diving headfirst toward home plate. The crowd is blurred in the background as he extends his arms to score.
How the Giants pulled off one of the most unusual walk-off wins imaginable

As did Bailey, so Fitzgerald shared with his teammate.

“We were laughing about it,” Fitzgerald said. “When we were talking, he was like, ‘I don’t want to break your only other bat.’ I told him, ‘You’re not going to break it.’ Then he breaks it, and I break the other one next at-bat. But it got us two base hits. We’ll take ’em.”

A baseball player in a black jersey and white pants is hitting a ball as a catcher in gray and an umpire crouch nearby, with a blurred stadium crowd behind them.
Fitzgerald was hitting .301 with an .820 OPS before trying a torpedo bat for the first time last week. | Source: Suzanna Mitchell/Getty Images

Both hit the ball off the end of their bats, an area of the torpedoes that is less meaty with the weight distribution. Bailey lined softly to right field (73.5 mph exit velocity), and Fitzgerald popped the ball to left (69.5 mph).

As it turns out, breaking bats isn’t new to Fitzgerald, who has broken half a dozen this year.

A person's hand is holding a black baseball bat horizontally. The bat appears slightly scuffed and worn, with a second bat partially visible below.
The torpedo bats used by players across Major League Baseball have drawn comparisons to bowling pins. | Source: Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The story’s not over. Fitzgerald has six more torpedoes on order from Louisville Slugger, though he’s not expecting them for at least three weeks. When they arrive, he plans to use them right away.

Ditto for Bailey, who has his own torpedoes on order.

“When I get them, I’ll use them,” Bailey said. “They feel good when I square up.”

Now the trick is keeping them intact.

John Shea can be reached at jshea@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

San Francisco GiantsSportsSports