Kawakami: The Warriors have one wild-card left for Game 7: It’s time for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga isn’t exactly Steve Kerr’s Game 7 ace-in-the-hole, he’s just an extra card in the deck.



But right now, in the wake of screwing up their shot at ending this first-round series in Friday’s Game 6 at Chase Center, Kerr and the Warriors just need more options, more possibilities, and more chances at conjuring something wild and electric that might change everything.



They need to try Kuminga. Because what they’re doing and most of the players they’re playing suddenly just aren’t working against the Rockets. Because it just might be the right way to avoid the embarrassment of losing the series after taking a 3-1 lead.



Of course, the Warriors can’t realistically put everything on Kuminga to save their season after dropping him from the rotation at the end of the regular season and for most of this series (except the games when Jimmy Butler was hurt). They can’t depend on Kuminga shaking off the rust and turning into their last, desperate solution for Houston’s tricky zone defense. Other Warriors have to carry most of this load.



Hey, Kerr might not play Kuminga at all in Sunday’s do-or-die Game 7 in Houston the same way that he didn’t play Kuminga on Friday, not even in garbage time. There are almost as many reasons to think that Kuminga would make things worse on Sunday as there are indications that he’d improve the Warriors’ chances in such a huge game.



But Kuminga is the most talented player they have left to unveil. He’s played well and aggressively against Houston in the past — he’s the one Warrior who can match the Rockets’ host of high-fliers. And even if he’s not part of any future plans, Game 7 is not the time to prove a point or withhold an intriguing talent.



This is when Kerr and the Warriors have to consider everything. And if they’re doing that, playing Kuminga significant minutes on Sunday has to be at the top of their list of possible adjustments.



“Everything is on the table for Game 7, for sure,” Kerr said after the 115-107 loss on Friday.



Even Kuminga?