The Giants are road warriors. Now, it’s their turn to take on Minnesota

Either way, the Giants deserve to be in an upbeat mood after a series win at Wrigley Field, capped by Wednesday’s 3-1 triumph in extreme winds over the Cubs. It was the latest impressive road display by the Giants, who previously took road series from the Reds, Astros, Yankees and Phillies, all of whom were predicted to contend for the playoffs.

Some folks from the Giants’ traveling party plan to take advantage of the Thursday off day and attend the hoops game while others will catch it on TV. Some have no interest whatsoever.

In a scheduling oddity, the Giants and Warriors are overlapping in Minneapolis as the Warriors play Game 2 of their NBA playoff series on Thursday while the Giants open a three-game set against the Twins on Friday.

CHICAGO – The Giants have evolved into a form of road warriors heading into Minnesota. Not road Warriors. That’s the other Bay Area team conducting business this week in the North Star State.

Tuesday, Walker inherited a 5-3 lead in the ninth, three outs from securing Justin Verlander’s first win as a Giant, but he was charged with two runs. The Giants won 14-5 in 11 innings, so Melvin easily could have used another reliever to close Wednesday, but he went with Camilo Doval in the seventh, Tyler Rogers in the eighth, and Walker to finish.

Speaking of the mental game, Walker said in a revealing postgame interview that he has struggled mentally as a player, adding Melvin and coaches in the organization have assisted in keeping the issues to a minimum. Still, they crop up. Including in the past two games at Wrigley.

“We have such good leaders, all positive leaders,” answered Walker, who cited Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Justin Verlander and Ray. “They aren’t only really good players, but even when they’re struggling, they’re still having fun and keeping the boys up. It’s made a huge difference mentally for everybody, and that’s contagious.”

Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings to improve to 5-0 as the Giants are now 8-0 in his starts. Bob Melvin trusted closer Ryan Walker to work the ninth and he rewarded the manager with a save after the right-hander scuffled Tuesday. The Giants left Chicago 10 games above .500 for the first time this season and are tied for the league lead with 12 road wins.

“It means a lot,” Walker said. “It shows how much faith he has in me, more than I have in myself, which is awesome. It helps me keep my faith in myself, too.”

That a big-leaguer would admit he lacks full confidence in himself is unique, refreshing, and noble. Even when Walker gave up a single to Carson Kelly to open the ninth Wednesday, he wasn’t altogether sure of himself.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said with a smile, “when he hit the single, I was, like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I can’t even get a soft groundball out?”

Walker told himself to be in control and keep cool, then induced Justin Turner to bounce into a double play and retired Nico Hoerner for the final out.

“The mental game was a struggle in my early career. That was my main issue,” Walker said. “I leaned on a lot of coaches during that time to help build mental strength. If I hadn’t gone through a bad mental state back then, this would have been worse. I’m thankful for that, and this in itself is going to keep strengthening my mental game.”

Once Walker threw his last pitch, the Giants high-fived, ate, dressed, and headed for the airport and flight to Minneapolis for their next road series. Thursday belongs to the Warriors, and quite a few Giants will be paying attention.

Matt Chapman, who grew up following the Lakers, went to some Warriors games and sat in on workouts when they were based in Oakland and he played for the A’s. “I’ve been watching them for a long time,” he said. “It was easy to root for them when they were winning every championship. We all want to see them win. It’s fun for San Fran.”

Kyle Harrison, who graduated from De La Salle High in Concord, was a young teenager when the Warriors won their first title in the dynasty: “I was around when Steph, Draymond and Klay came up, and now it’s evolved into a veteran leadership thing with Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield doing their thing. They’re gelling well, and chemistry is everything.”

Melvin goes back to the Rick Barry days and the 1974-75 championship. His godfather was the Warriors’ trainer, Dick D’Oliva, and he got insight other kids could only dream of; for example, he would sit with Nate Thurmond and read his mail to him.

Melvin swung a Game 2 ticket through his old neighbor, Steve Kerr, and broadcaster Dave Flemming also plans to be at the game. Friday, it’ll be back to baseball and a continued quest to win another road series.

“We’re feeling really good,” said Ray, the first Giant with at least five wins and no losses in his first eight starts since Tim Lincecum in 2010. It’s the first time the Giants won each of a starter’s first eight outings since they did so behind Bill Swift in 1993.