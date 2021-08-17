Journey to the Bayview gateway: A look at San Francisco’s new iconic signage

Additional landscaping around the letters is in the works, including the planting of laurel trees, native plants and herbs. Some fencing will also be installed around the site's border, which Maloof says will hopefully encourage safer speeds of cars coming off the freeway.

Finally, Maloof wants to raise money for signage around the mural “that actually walks people through the process of how this came to be,” she said.

“We want to have this part of the city be as robust and as wonderful as the rest of the city,” Maloof added. “We want to make sure that this legacy isn't lost from the African Americans who were here, as well as the Native American Miwok that first settled here, and make sure that the people who live here have the best quality of life.”