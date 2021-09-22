Dear San Francisco: A circus comes to town

The production, intended like its predecessor to be a long-term residency, is an intimate and immersive tribute to the beauty, legendary personalities, and the incredible tenacity of the City by the Bay. Each performance will feature acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, original music, and video projections.

Club Fugazi, the historic North Beach theatre that hosted Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon through a remarkable 45 seasons and 17,200 performances, is busting out of the pandemic with a new residency by Montreal-based circus troupe called Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story.

"Coming out of the fog of 2020 and the litany of calamities and challenges that had befallen our city in the years leading up to that, we wanted to offer a story—and an experience—that reawakens our collective sense of joy among those of us who have loved San Francisco all along, and reveals its enigmatic gifts to people discovering San Francisco for the first time," said David Dower, Club Fugazi Experiences Executive Director. "Circus is the perfect storytelling mode to deliver that sense of unstoppable resilience at the heart of the matter for all of us."

Bay Area natives Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, who have extensive backgrounds in theater and choreography, started The 7 Fingers in 2002. Since its inception, the modern circus troupe had performed for nearly seven million people across the globe when they toured 672 locations in 54 countries. Now the duo’s focus is on filling Club Fugazi’s seats with “Dear San Francisco.”

The show tells a series of stories covering historical moments in San Francisco. One of Snider’s favorites, a dance number called “Fire,” tells the story of the 1906 Earthquake and the ensuing conflagration that destroyed much of the city.