Close your eyes and picture this moment: It’s the few minutes just before the San Francisco Giants take the field at Oracle Park. You’ve found your seat, armed with peanuts and garlic fries. The air is buzzing with chatter from your fellow fans. And a booming voice as familiar as an old friend announces the arrival of your favorite team.
Renel Brooks-Moon is the remarkable woman behind the mic in the stadium, your steady host through more than 20 years of wins and losses.
In a video interview with Here/Say Media, she shares her thoughts on the devastating Oct. 14, 2021 loss to the Dodgers after a historic season, her role inspiring future generations of female sports journalists and her hopes for the future San Francisco.