David Campos, former supervisor and longtime party leader, on why he’s running

Of the four candidates in the race for California’s 17th Assembly District, David Campos has the longest resume in San Francisco politics. A onetime District 9 Supervisor who was first elected in 2008, he’s served in a number of government and political roles in and around the city.

Campos enjoys strong support from elected officials and groups identified with the city’s progressive political wing, including six members of the Board of Supervisors (Connie Chan, Aaron Peskin, Gordon Mar, Dean Preston, Rafael Mandelman and Hillary Ronen), the San Francisco Tenants Union, and the San Francisco Berniecrats. Organizations endorsing Campos include UNITE HERE Local 2 and the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

In addition to his two terms on the Board of Supervisors, Campos has served as a San Francisco Police Commissioner, a Deputy City Attorney, General Counsel to San Francisco Unified School District, and as a Deputy County Executive in Santa Clara. He is a longtime member and former chair of San Francisco’s Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC), the local governing body of the Democratic Party, and vice-chairs the California Democratic Party.

Campos links his political goals to a personal story that began in Guatemala, which he fled with his family at age 14 to escape political turmoil. After settling in Southern California, Campos learned English, succeeded in school and eventually graduated from Stanford University while undocumented. He then attended Harvard Law School, where he met his husband.

While serving on the Board of Supervisors from 2008 until 2016, Campos was involved in an array of laws and initiatives with citywide and neighborhood-specific impact.

In an interview with the SF Standard, Campos pointed to work on San Francisco’s sanctuary city policy, and on healthcare, transportation and energy as some of his keystone achievements. Campos introduced CleanPowerSF, which established a city-run energy purchasing program with the goal of funding clean energy infrastructure, in 2012.