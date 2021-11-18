Thea Selby, City College trustee and activist, on why she’s running

Selby points to her experience at City College, which has been mired in financial and accreditation issues for years, as evidence of her ability to make difficult and even unpopular decisions. The college closed a $34 million deficit earlier this year, which Selby attributed to a combination of administrative salary cuts and labor negotiations. On education, Selby said that the state should take a larger role in funding community colleges, and has voiced support for the recalls of three members of the San Francisco school board.