Helping a hungry city: Building community through burritos

Since its founding in 2016, The Burrito Project San Francisco has distributed close to 30,000 burritos—all with the goal of giving back and building community.

The charity has gathered a large following through its refreshingly straightforward mission: Some of our neighbors are hungry, so let’s try our best to feed them.

The idea behind the group is simple. Those willing to lend their time and burrito-rolling expertise gather once a month to make a big batch of unpretentious burritos—think beans, rice and salsa—and then spread out across the city to hand deliver food and other supplies to anyone who can use them.