Stephen Sherman takes a shot of Jameson whiskey from a squirt gun at The Little Shamrock on St. Patrick’s day, March 17, 2022. | James Wyatt

Patrons crowd the bar at Irish Times in the Financial District on March 17, 2022. | James Wyatt

Kara Neal, a bartender at The Little Shamrock, holds a sign saying “Let’s Get Drunk,” on March 17, 2022. | James Wyatt

Nick Hilliard, who works in West Portal, holds Guinness’s at McCarthy’s Irish Bar on March 17, 2022. | James Wyatt

Sammy Lai, 23, dances to traditional Irish music at Chief Sullivan’s in North Beach on March 17, 2022. | James Wyatt

A couple dances to the band Article 2 at Ireland’s 32 in the Richmond District on St. Patrick’s Day. | James Wyatt

Sarah Mounsey-Frost pours a shot of Jameson at Ireland’s 32 on March 17, 2022. | James Wyatt