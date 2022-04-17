Here at The Standard, we like to keep a tight focus on the city. Occasionally we will direct you to a BART-able adventure in the East Bay. And yet, we felt we’d be remiss if we didn’t flag this 420 fête. The origins of the holiday lie in Marin County, after all. Plus, the Fillmore District’s very own Andre Nickatina has been “smoking weed like it’s legal” since long before the passage of Prop. 64. Dre Dog will be joined by rapper and DJ Mike G of the Odd Future collective and Atlanta’s Racci. For those seeking a tasty smoke-and-suds terpine pairing, HopMonk’s IPA boasts a citrus-forward terpene profile that should pair beautifully with a strain like Tangie. That said, always remember to experiment responsibly and beware of the cross fade!