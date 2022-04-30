Beloved Green Apple Books turns page on Covid, celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

While the pandemic led to hundreds upon hundreds of hours of solitude, it also led many to turn to books for solace, entertainment, and one may even say, companionship.

“I think there were a lot of people who had been in a reading rut or hadn't read in a long time,” said Eileen McCormick, assistant store manager for Green Apple Books, which operates three bookstores across San Francisco. “Suddenly, they had this free time with very limited options.”

In response, Green Apple Books staff curated lists of books for lonely and isolated readers to pass the time—a “popular” service, notes McCormick. Kicking it with books appears to have turned into a national pastime as well. According to Publishers Weekly, sales of print books jumped 8.2% year over year in 2020, while online sales boomed for the independent bookselling platform Bookshop.org.

“Books have been a real source of comfort for a lot of people,” said McCormick, who also observed that while local bookstores have long been “safe” spaces and hubs for bibliophiles to commune and connect, the pandemic underlined the critical role they have to play in shaping local neighborhoods’ character, culture and community.