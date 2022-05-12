“Did you just double-dip that chip?!” Don’t worry. We won’t judge. Whether you consume your candy bars with a fork and knife, enjoy your salads extra large or only eat the tops of your morning muffin, we get it. Food etiquette can be tricky, after all. And it sounds like the folks behind the Seinfeld Food Truck understand as well. Rumor has it this roving kitchen—which specializes in dishes popularized by the iconic ’90s sitcom—will be rolling into town on Friday and staying through the weekend. It’s unclear whether they’ll be serving Beefarino, Drake’s Coffee Cakes, Rung Dings or Jujyfruit, but this isn’t the first time the culinary comedymobile has made the rounds. Back in 2012, certain stops on the cross-country truck tour featured Larry Thomas, the Soup Nazi himself. There’s no cover charge to access the truck, but unless you plan on fishing an eclair out of the garbage, you’re going to have to shell out for the items on the menu. (MM)