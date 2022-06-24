‘News’ website propping up Supervisor Dean Preston hides information on authors after report that some are fake

The San Francisco Independent Journal, a website created by the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), no longer allows access to author bios after The Standard published a story Thursday detailing how the political group made up fake authors to push its agenda and publish positive stories about its favorite elected official, Supervisor Dean Preston.

The supervisor has not responded to multiple requests for an interview about the site, which purports to offer “unbiased local news” but does not disclose that it’s a product of the DSA. More than a third of authors on the website appear to be fake, and links that previously led to writer bios now redirect to the homepage. Preston’s exact relationship to the site is unclear, but he is featured in more than a quarter of all the stories published since it was launched in 2020.