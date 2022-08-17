Other items with a bespoke touch in the store include vintage jackets with San Francisco-themed patches made by a local artist and ruffled popcorn blouses cut up into crop tops or bandeaus. (If those the popcorn tops don’t sell, Biscarra is not opposed to cutting them into smaller scarves or scrunchies so the material doesn’t go to waste.)

“Our planet needs us to be more conscious of what we're doing. So that's just one thing that we're trying to do ourselves to try to help out,” Biscarra said.

In the end, Biscarra hopes that Isso can inspire shoppers to not be “intimidated” by vintage fashion or secondhand clothes and find inspiration in them. “I like to consider what we carry in our shop to be classics with a twist,” Biscarra said. “So all of these vintage pieces, they're timeless because they have traveled through time already, and they're still here. Now the twist comes because each of us are going to wear this item in a different way, and we're here to help you imagine that.”