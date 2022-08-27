Mezli serves up robot-made Mediterranean food in SF’s Mission Bay

Mezli, which bills itself as the world’s first fully automated restaurant, offers tasty robot-assembled Mediterranean grain bowls at a lower price point than competitors.

But that was then. More than two years into a pandemic that has perhaps irrevocably changed the restaurant industry, another entrant has entered the ring.

There was Eatsa, which opened two automated quinoa bowl locations in downtown San Francisco that closed owing thousands in unpaid rent. There was Zume, the robotic pizza company that raised hundreds of millions from investors before abruptly pivoting to food packaging. And who could forget Cafe X, which featured dancing robot arms that made lattes. They, too, eventually waved goodbye to customers.

The company’s first official location, in the SPARK Social outdoor food court in Mission Bay, looks a bit like a shipping container designed by someone with Mykonos on their vision board. Splashed with Mediterranean blue, Mezli’s box features a number of large touch screens that take customers’ orders before the internal machinery whirs into action to assemble and heat the dish and spit it out the other end. At peak performance, the company says it can do 500 meals a day.

Mezli CEO Alex Kolchinski said he and his two co-founders came up with the idea while they were graduate students at Stanford University. Without a lot of time to cook—and a wealth of engineering expertise—they figured they could use automation to bring down costs and offer high-quality food at a lower price point.

So why now? Kolchinski pointed to the tremendous labor shortage in the restaurant industry that has led many businesses to cut hours.

Those labor issues—a persistent problem even prior to the pandemic—have grown even more dire. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers in the ​​leisure and hospitality category, which includes food service workers, among the highest quit rates along with total employees quitting their jobs.

In June, for every 100 people in accommodation and food services in San Francisco, nearly six quit their jobs.