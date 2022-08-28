The Standard selected four artists who—while hardly representative of the demographics of this diverse city—weave one common thread through their work: Beauty all around us, even amid the ranting and raving.

Unlike their peers on Facebook Marketplace, eBay or Craigslist, these Nextdoor users don’t sell their work, even though the platform has a “For Sale and Free” page, and it lets small businesses promote themselves. And in contrast to Instagram and Twitter, seeing bird photos, elegiac poems and woven baskets on one’s feed is a rarity on Nextdoor, making these artists stand out on the platform.

It’s safe to say that every San Franciscan has either used the platform to rant or knows someone who has. Yet hidden between the lines of stolen package reports, dog barking complaints and car break-in stories, there lies a hidden gem: local artists who take to this digital space to share and spread their photography, poetry and tales of San Francisco.

Nextdoor—the San Francisco-based platform for neighbors and their neighborhoods—is notorious for being a host of online complaints .

Katherine Brennan

A self-proclaimed “eternal quitter,” Katherine Brennan, a San Francisco resident for more than four decades, has never quit the idea that words can save you.

She writes nearly every day from her apartment in Lower Nob Hill—or as she calls it, The TenderTop—to give back to her neighbors, especially the homeless population. She says if she had a business card to give out, it would list her name and contact information, but her job title would simply read “helper.”

“I write about the sights I see, the sounds I hear, the heartbreak, the injustice of it all,” Brennan says. “I find that it's almost beyond empathy.”

Most of her poems are about the homeless community, a term she exchanges with “unsheltered” or “roofless neighbor” in her writing. Her poetry tries to humanize and individualize the issue, no doubt thanks to her proximity to the Tenderloin.

"In this gnarled horror show

this ‘destination city’

visitors cascading through her rotting corpse

‘O cool grey city of love’ some poet once exclaimed

perhaps then but no longer"

– excerpt from Elegy for San Francisco, 2018

She feels the San Francisco she came to decades ago doesn’t have the “magic sparkle” it once did, but acknowledges that all cities have problems.