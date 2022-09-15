5 new spots to eat and drink in SF: Hilda and Jesse launch happy hour, United Dumplings opens in the Marina and more

With her culinary project Andina, Victoria Lozano serves crispy arepas and other Venuzuelan comfort food from her native Andean region. Now she’s landed a solid pop-up rotation at Mission District watering holes Junior and El Rio. This weekend and next, the up and coming La Cocina entrepreneur will supply bar hoppers with arepas filled with carne mechada, or shredded beef, gouda and fontina, that are slow-cooked in sofrito. Also catch Lozano later in the month when she debuts as a food vendor at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. (Andina comes to Junior on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 from 6-9 p.m.; and lands at El Rio on Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 from 6-9 p.m.)