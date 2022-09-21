San Francisco Giants baseball legend Buster Posey is returning to the team in a new role, becoming the first former player in franchise history to join the team’s ownership group and its Board of Directors.

The 35-year-old former catcher will be the youngest principal partner of the team, joining a 31-member ownership group that includes Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri, billionaire Charles B. Johnson and Larry Baer, who serves as the team’s president and CEO.

“I feel deeply connected to the Giants and the San Francisco Bay Area and hope that my perspective as a former player will be beneficial in growing the game and assisting the organization to build the next championship team both on and off the field,” Posey said in a statement.

Posey, a seven-time All-Star catcher, played his entire career with the Giants, who originally drafted him in 2008 with the No. 5 overall pick out of Florida State.

He became only the fifth Giants player to spend his entire career with the team and retired at the end of the 2021 season with 1,500 hits and 158 home runs, while catching three no-hitters.

Over the course of his illustrious 12-year tenure with the team he won a Rookie of the Year Award, a National League MVP award and a Gold Glove, while also helping to lead the team to three World Series Championships.