There’s a new pop-up skating rink at Civic Center to rival Skatin’ Place on Sixth Avenue.
The 5,000-square-foot rink, which featured Mayor London Breed skating to "Cupid Shuffle" in bright blue skates at its Saturday opening, is the brainchild of San Francisco’s “Godfather of Skate” David Miles Jr. and several city agencies.
It’s currently operating under a three-month lease, though there's the possibility of extension following community discussions and evaluations made by the city. The rink is open Wednesday through Sunday, five days a week, from noon to 8 p.m. and features a traditional roller rink floor and, more unusually, a roof for cover from sun or fog.
“This is probably my greatest accomplishment as far as skating goes,” said Miles Jr.
Mayor Breed, who has roller-skated since she was a child, told The Standard the pop-up rink is all about having a good time and encouraged residents to focus on the positive elements of the city, like this new rink.
“Everything can’t be about all the negative stuff,” said Breed.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth under 18 years old, and admission covers entrance and skate rentals.
For Lester Farias Jr., an enthusiastic roller skater, Saturday’s launch was all about spreading “roll-igion.”
Reporting contributed by Evan Reinhardt.