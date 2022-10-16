Skip to main content
San Frandisco’ pop-up roller rink to brighten Civic Center through end of year

Riki Panganiban shows off his skating moves during the San FranDISCO outdoor roller rink opening event on Oct. 15, 2022 in San Francisco. Panganiban, a former dancer, said roller-skating was the perfect hobby to learn once the pandemic started and dance studios weren’t open. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard
By Sophie Bearman

There’s a new pop-up skating rink at Civic Center to rival Skatin’ Place on Sixth Avenue.

The 5,000-square-foot rink, which featured Mayor London Breed skating to "Cupid Shuffle" in bright blue skates at its Saturday opening, is the brainchild of San Francisco’s “Godfather of Skate” David Miles Jr. and several city agencies.

It’s currently operating under a three-month lease, though there's the possibility of extension following community discussions and evaluations made by the city. The rink is open Wednesday through Sunday, five days a week, from noon to 8 p.m. and features a traditional roller rink floor and, more unusually, a roof for cover from sun or fog.

The newly opened rink at Fulton Plaza offers a haven for roller skaters. San FranDISCO will be available to the public through the end of the year. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard
Mayor London Breed skates along to "Cupid Shuffle" with other roller skaters. Breed said she first started skating as a kid on training wheels. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard

“This is probably my greatest accomplishment as far as skating goes,” said Miles Jr.

Mayor Breed, who has roller-skated since she was a child, told The Standard the pop-up rink is all about having a good time and encouraged residents to focus on the positive elements of the city, like this new rink.

Mayor London Breed cuts the ceremonial ribbon. Mayor Breed has been an avid supporter of the roller-skating community in the city and supported the conception of the outdoor rink. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard

“Everything can’t be about all the negative stuff,” said Breed.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth under 18 years old, and admission covers entrance and skate rentals.

For Lester Farias Jr., an enthusiastic roller skater, Saturday’s launch was all about spreading “roll-igion.”

Lester Farias Jr. leads skate moves on the fresh rink during the San FranDISCO opening event. Farias was part of the first group to grace the rink once it opened to the public. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard

Reporting contributed by Evan Reinhardt.

Sophie Bearman can be reached at sophie@sfstandard.com

