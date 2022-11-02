More California kids are opting for alternatives to traditional education—just ask SF’s Independence High

Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening.

For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in such great numbers that a wait list was required.

The list has continued to grow well into the fall, at one point logging 130 students. The Inner Sunset school currently has 65 students waiting to get in and expects to serve 300 students throughout the year, according to Principal Anastasia Klafter.

Other independent study programs in the Bay Area and across California also saw a boom in enrollment last winter, thanks in part to a new state requirement that schools offer independent study to provide continuity as in-person instruction returned. Some areas, like Southern California’s Temple City Unified School District, also required a wait list as of October 2021. (State officials did not report the number of independent study students pre-pandemic.)

“This is highly unusual,” Klafter told The Standard of the wait list. “We’ve sort of made the intentional decision that we can’t take everyone, but we want to take more than traditionally we’ve been able. We also tend to attract students who have some measure of social anxiety, school phobia or negative experiences in school.”

While many families clamored to send their children back to school during pandemic-era campus closures, some students found they’re better off without the typical school structure. At an independent study program, students set their own schedules and attend small classes.