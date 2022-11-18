Why doesn’t San Francisco have a Major League Soccer team?

The stadium is still situated in the heart of San Francisco. Back when the 49ers played there until 1970, it seated 60,000.

Kezar first opened in 1925, costing $300,000—roughly $5 million in today’s money. It’s a modest sum if you consider the price of developing anything in San Francisco these days, which almost always runs in the millions and is near impossible to do .

That would make Kezar Stadium—still home to some of San Francisco’s most prominent soccer teams—sort of like Rome’s Colosseum, a beautiful relic of the past stashed inside a city that’s modernizing all around it.

Think of the Warriors’ Chase Center, which opened in 2019, as a sort of modern spaceship. It comes complete with luxury suites, generating millions in revenue, shopping and Wi-Fi on every floor.

It’s 2022, but attending a soccer match in San Francisco still feels very much like a journey back in time—the people have changed, but the places are the same.

The World Cup is upon us, America has its most talented team since ever, and in four short years, the World Cup will be right here in the Bay Area. But in SF, one of the world's richest sports markets, we don't have a team. The Standard found out why.

But ahead of the world’s most popular sport dominating the airwaves for the next four weeks, why is a global city like San Francisco—one of the richest sports markets in the country—completely off the grid when it comes to the “beautiful game"?

Of course, San Franciscans can get their professional sports fix with the Warriors and Giants on the city’s east side.

Yet, the nearest professional soccer team, the San Jose Earthquakes, lies 50 miles away. The Earthquakes’ PayPal Park holds 18,000 and boasts the “largest outdoor bar in North America.”

In 1989, the stadium was torn down and rebuilt to a much smaller capacity of 10,000. Today, it serves as a convenient venue for a mix of prep, amateur and recreational sports leagues, with soccer regularly played at Kezar.

Last in SF, but No. 1 in SJ

Buoyed by that momentum and the anticipated arrival of global soccer icons such as Pelé (1975), George Best (1976), Franz Beckenbauer (1977) and Johan Cruyff (1978), the NASL, then the top-flight American soccer league, pushed for further expansion into the West Coast.

In 1974—and stop me if you’ve heard this already—professional soccer was one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. So much so that the championship game between the Los Angeles Aztecs and the Miami Toros of the North American Soccer League (NASL) was televised live on major network CBS. (For reference, NBA playoff games were regularly shown on tape delay during the ‘70s and ‘80s on the same network.)

"In the San Jose area, there are a million-and-a-half people looking for something like this,” Berg said. “I didn't want us to be the last team in San Francisco. I wanted this club to be No. 1 (in San Jose). And it is."

"The reason I insisted that the club be located in San Jose was that there are too many major league clubs in San Francisco, and the people in San Francisco are blasé," Mandarić’s general manager Dick Berg told Sports Illustrated in 1974 after the Quakes set the highest attendance mark in NASL in just their first year.

But Milan Mandarić, then a 35-year-old immigrant from the former Yugoslavia—who made a small fortune running an electrical components firm in San Jose—had other plans when he bought into the league.

Seattle and Vancouver quickly nailed down spots that remain until this day. For Northern California, the established owners in the NASL assumed a new team in San Francisco or Oakland would represent the market as it had done in other major sports.

In other words, the MLS ship sailed a long time ago. And it would take an obscene amount of money to see it again.

The 49ers had to answer some of the same questions in the late 2000s when the team explored a new home after 40-plus years at Candlestick Park. They found that the land, money and political will in SF were suddenly in short supply.

In 2019, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper paid $325 million into MLS just for permission to start developing the league’s 28th team—Charlotte FC. That’s before factoring in the costs of building or renovating a stadium, which the league requires, and recruiting and paying for players and staff.

Even if a San Francisco group wanted to join the MLS today, there isn’t exactly an open invitation to do so.

And there in the South Bay, top-flight soccer in Northern California has remained, complete with a new soccer-specific stadium (Paypal Park) built in 2015 and generations of fans to fill it.

Even though the NASL eventually folded in 1984, the weight of that history carried over when professional soccer in the U.S. was revived 10 years later—under the banner of Major League Soccer (MLS), the top-flight league that operates today. With it came the return of the San Jose team, too, albeit with new owners, which also hosted the league’s inaugural match in 1996.

Won and Done

Without any interest from MLS, the former tech company CEO tried to Silicon Valley his way into making professional soccer work in SF.

In 2015, Brian Helmick hoped to parlay some of that momentum into a new professional soccer team he called the San Francisco Deltas. As of publication, they would be the city’s last.

With that, came the development of technology and products that have changed the world forever.

Whereas the flight from Kezar and Candlestick signaled a turning point for major football and soccer teams, the explosion of the tech industry in the Bay Area from the late '80s into the 2010s brought unprecedented wealth and talent into SF.

The Deltas debuted in the new NASL in 2017, spending big on top players and staff, luring them away with a plan to lead the game in an untapped global city.

To round out their offering, the Deltas also spent $500,000 on apartments for players and their families in Nob Hill.

They went on to play home games at none other than Kezar Stadium, which by now had a capacity of 10,000 seats. For the opening game, the Deltas drew roughly 4,400 fans. That number plummeted to 1,739 by game two.

“It’s no secret that SF is not a cheap city,” former Deltas president Todd Dunivant told The Standard. “We weren’t making as much as we hoped for at the gates, which meant we were going deeper into the red every single game. And that’s before even paying a salary to the players and staff.”

Even though Helmick made a midseason plea for San Franciscans to save the Deltas from “drowning,” attendance lagged all season. Combined with the fact that the new NASL was at risk of dissolving because of an accreditation dispute, the players learned midseason that the Deltas experiment would only last one year.

They went on to see success on the field despite everything going wrong off of it. In their lone season, the Deltas remarkably qualified for and won the last-ever NASL final at home against the storied New York Cosmos.

“I’ll never forget that championship game,” said Dunivant ,who is now the team president of Sacramento Republic FC. “Kezar is magical when it is filled like that. There’s not a lot of places like it—located in the heart of a city—in this country. I think that night really showed what San Francisco soccer is capable of.”