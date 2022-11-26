Killings in both Diamond Heights and the Tenderloin mark Friday and Saturday



Two people were killed this weekend in separate homicides in Diamond Heights and the Tenderloin, police said.

The first incident occurred in Diamond Heights late Friday evening. At around 10:45 p.m., someone stabbed a victim in the chest near 5 Gold Mine Dr. The victim died at the scene, where police detained a suspect.

The second homicide took place in the Tenderloin early Saturday around 2:21 a.m., near 145 Leavenworth St. Police said the victim was shot four times in the chest. No arrest has been made in that case.

No details are available regarding the sex, race or age of the victims or the suspects in either incident.