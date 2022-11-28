4 iconic ‘Princess Diaries’ filming locations in San Francisco

When I was a kid, I often dreamed that Julie Andrews would whisk me away to my rightful place on a European throne. I blame Anne Hathaway.

In her breakout role, the young Hathaway plays Mia Thermopolis—an awkward, socially invisible high schooler living in the Excelsior District who finds herself next in line for the Genovian throne. According to Teen Vogue, the film represents a defining moment for an entire generation. I can relate.

The Princess Diaries was my go-to sleepover movie. In the angsty weeds of childhood, Mia was my imaginary ally—the bestie I could count on as we scootered down Brazil Avenue and talked smack about Lana (the bullying cheerleader played by Mandy Moore).

Like other zany family comedies set in San Francisco around the turn of the millennium—Mrs. Doubtfire, George of the Jungle and Dr. Doolittle among them—it portrayed the city a magical and quirky place. There were sweeping bay views everywhere you turned, bay windows on every home and cable cars cresting the top of every hill. As a child of the Bay Area, I was keenly aware that The Princess Diaries was set in my backyard, which only amplified the power that the film had over me.