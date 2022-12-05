‘No killer robots!’: Protesters rage against SFPD and City Hall

Board President Shamann Walton opposed the idea with supervisors Hillary Ronen and Dean Preston joining him; all were present at the protest along with other activist groups.

Killer robots dominated discussion at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, which OK’d some rules to let SFPD use the machines in life-or-death cases.

Protesters gathered outside City Hall Monday morning to let officials know "the fight against SFPD's killer robots doesn't end here."

A flier advertising the event from SF's Democratic Socialists of America chapter said: "No killer robots!"

"Science-fiction has no place in San Francisco on this day," said Service Employees International Union member Nicole Christian. "We are not going to turn San Francisco into a war zone."

“Policies like this one do not exist in a vacuum,” said James Burch of the Anti Police-Terror Project. “This is a town where police are not held accountable by design.”

Supervisor Walton worried that the machines could be hacked, he added: “We know disproportionately that those weapons will be used against people of color.”

Supervisor Preston said: "There is no way that I am going to sit by silently and allow a policy as dangerous and reckless as this to go into effect."