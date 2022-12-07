Supervisor Dorsey faces backlash over proposed reality show starring SFPD

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey has proposed legislation that would allow a television production crew to create a reality show focusing on the day-to-day efforts of the San Francisco Police Department. The production company in question, Topspin Content, was cofounded by Eddie Barbini, whose previous projects include five films directed for the CIA.

Dorsey says that the show would encourage transparency within the department and boost recruitment efforts, while opponents say that the show would encourage whitewashing of the controversial aspects of modern policing. Additionally, the series has the potential to showcase San Francisco residents in their most vulnerable moments.