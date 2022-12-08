BART won’t be cutting services, but the agency faces a massive fiscal cliff

Recent headlines have reported a bleak future for BART, brought on by a huge dip in ridership due to the pandemic, and the possibility of service or line reductions. BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman took to Twitter to assuage concerns that the transit agency would be making any of those cuts.

While BART has no plans to reduce its current services right now, the agency is facing a looming fiscal cliff as the federal and state funds that have kept it afloat since the onset of the pandemic begin to dry up.