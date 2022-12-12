A San Francisco man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in the Bayview on Dec. 9, police said Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old San Francisco resident Than Zin.

Zin was arrested by officers who arrived at the scene, and he was later booked into San Francisco County Jail for homicide.

Officers from the Bayview station responded to the 100 block of Orsi Circle at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. They found an adult woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers gave medical aid and called medics to the scene, who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.