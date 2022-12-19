Three people dubbed "dumb, dumber and dumbest" have been arrested Monday after attempting to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall.
A witness saw the three suspects attempting to remove the Bank of America ATM and called San Jose Police.
The police department said on Twitter: "The three suspects fled in a vehicle as units arrived at the location. Their driving was not any better than their attempted theft."
They then crashed into a light pole in the city of Milpitas. Two suspects fled on foot, but lost a foot chase with officers—all three were arrested, police said.