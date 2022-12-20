San Francisco magic mushroom shop raided

Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: "In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin."

San Francisco police arrested a business owner for allegedly selling magic mushrooms from his Haight Street shop after raiding it in November.

The District Attorney's Office charged the suspect with three felony counts for selling, possessing and maintaining a place of business for the purpose of selling psilocybin, otherwise known as magic mushrooms.

Bobbi’s on Haight, a shop that launched in October, was open for a little over a month before police raided the business on Nov. 23, arresting its owner, a 38-year-old man, for allegedly possessing psilocybin with intent to sell.

The building was registered to sell retail merchandise, according to city records.

The shop reportedly sold clothes and branded merchandise, but also allegedly sold psychedelic magic mushrooms. Two separate sources confirmed to The Standard that they had knowledge of magic mushrooms being sold at the store during the time it was open.

Adam Egelman, who lives across the street from the former business, said he was disturbed by the “show of force” from SFPD.