Fruitcake has gotten a bad rap over the years as a stodgy dessert that sits like a brick in the pantry. Yet panettone, the classic Italian fruitcake, is anything but bland, with legions of fans. It’s a traditional Christmas treat for Italians, so celebrated that its trademark containers hang in the chandelier at Mona Lisa restaurant on Columbus Avenue in North Beach. Try picking some up at Stella Pastry, where they make it by hand. While you’re there, you’ll also find what might be the very best tiramisu and sacripantina in the whole city.