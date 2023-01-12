Watch: Why are trees falling all across California?

As torrential rains sweep California, causing flooding, mudslides and major property damage, residents are experiencing another unsettling phenomenon: Trees are toppling over in huge numbers all across the state.
In San Francisco, 287 trees were reported to have fallen in the first seven days of the new year, compared to only 27 in the entire month of January 2022.
So what is causing this major jump in arboreal accidents?
Watch the video above for a breakdown on the factors causing trees to fall in greater and greater numbers.