‘Boy Meets World’ actor Ben Savage files for congressional run

Ben Savage, who rose to celebrity as the star of the '90s sitcom Boy Meets World, has filed papers to run for Congress.

Savage, who is running as Democrat, unsuccessfully campaigned to represent West Hollywood on the Los Angeles City Council last year. He is the brother of Fred Savage of The Wonder Years fame.

On his LA City Council campaign page, Savage wrote that "people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading," going on to say that "the city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing."