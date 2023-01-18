‘Boy Meets World’ actor Ben Savage files for congressional run

Ben Savage, who rose to celebrity as the star of the '90s sitcom Boy Meets World, has filed papers to run for Congress.
A Wednesday Federal Election Commission filing revealed the news that Savage plans to run for Congressman Adam Schiff's seat. Schiff represents California's 30th Congressional District and is widely expected to make a play for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat.
Savage, who is running as Democrat, unsuccessfully campaigned to represent West Hollywood on the Los Angeles City Council last year. He is the brother of Fred Savage of The Wonder Years fame.
On his LA City Council campaign page, Savage wrote that "people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading," going on to say that "the city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing."
Last week, the 42-year-old actor-turned-aspiring-politician confirmed in an Instagram photo that he and his girlfriend Tessa Angermeier were engaged.
News of Savage's potential run appears to have first been reported by California Target Book's Rob Pyers.