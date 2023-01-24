Where is downtown SF, exactly?

While the borders might appear a little “weird,” they were established by consensus, Silver explained. Property owners in the area voted on the boundaries, and in 2020, the Downtown Community Benefit District was established. But that name was a mouthful, so the community benefit district recently rebranded as the Downtown SF Partnership.

The CBD is also in the middle of rolling out a new street signage campaign with 260 banners and 35 big belly trash cans sporting the new Downtown SF moniker and dropping any mention of FiDi or the Financial District. It’s all part of an effort to battle the confusing question of “Where is Downtown SF?” and rebrand the area as more than a 9-to-5 work destination, primarily for white-collar professionals. Moving forward, the organization is planning to center more of its advertising materials on arts-focused events and activations, like Let’s Glow SF, to draw more people Downtown after business hours.