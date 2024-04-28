At Berkeley’s Gaza protest encampment, an uneasy calm holds—for now

It is a festive atmosphere, with students sitting and talking, working on their laptops and grazing from a table loaded with donated food. Students from Jewish Voice for Peace held a Passover seder one night last week. There are daily teach-ins calling attention to the war, and the U.S.’s role in it. Muslim women wear headscarves and Jewish men don watermelon kippahs–an agricultural symbol of the Palestinian cause. Many of the protesters have patterned keffiyehs around their shoulders. Others sport political t-shirts, including a group of recently fired Google workers who showed up to offer support, wearing black shirts denouncing the company’s Project Nimbus contract with Israel.

The broad steps leading to Sproul Hall at UC Berkeley, where Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mario Savio once exhorted young students seeking justice, are currently covered by tents, occupied by students furious about Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

On Nov. 9 of that year, hundreds of students linked arms in front of the Savio Steps to defend a small tent encampment set up by students to support the Occupy movement. UC Berkeley police declared an unlawful assembly, and when students didn’t disperse, police shoved truncheons into protestors' stomachs to push them back. The chancellor at the time later apologized for how the police handled the situation.

The answer, in part, may lay in the University’s decision to stand pat, and let the encampment remain where it sits, at the entrance of the 45,000-student campus. The hands-off approach reflects the lessons Cal administrators learned after they mishandled a 2011 protest.

Why has a tense but steady calm held at Berkeley—a famous cauldron of protest and uncalm—while a sometimes-violent uproar has overtaken so many other universities across the US?

What there isn’t, on the Savio Steps, is violence, or police action. There is tension at UC Berkeley, but it is nothing compared to the turmoil roiling campuses from USC to Columbia University to Ohio State, where frenzied scenes of police arresting protesters and taking down tents are increasingly common.

“We're willing to risk suspension,” said Malek Afaneh, a third-year law student, co-president of Law Students for Justice in Palestine and a Palestinian American who believes a Palestinian state should replace the country of Israel. “We're willing to risk expulsion, we're willing to risk arrest. We're willing to risk anything to stand here until we achieve our demands for divestment.”

The Berkeley organizers say they will stay on Savio Steps until the university acknowledges there is a genocide happening in Gaza, agrees to divest from companies that do business in Israel, and closes its student program there, among other demands.

But while the atmosphere at Berkeley is placid at the moment, there are signs, literally, that the center may not hold. The UC Berkeley Divest Coalition, the encampment organizers, says it represents 7,000 students. However, signs near the encampment make it clear that supporters of Israel are not welcome. At a Monday rally, protestors chanted “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here.” Someone scrawled “anti Zion(ist) Zone,” in chalk on Sproul Plaza.

That led to the school’s current non-escalation strategy. The university allows protests if they don’t block doorways or thoroughfares or disrupt teaching, learning, or research, said Dan Mogulof, an assistant vice chancellor of communications and public affairs. University policies prescribe intervening only if an assembly becomes violent or poses a clear and present danger of violence.

“This is a different kind of protest”

“The climate on campus is difficult,” said Ethan Katz, an associate professor of history and the faculty director for the Center for Jewish Studies. “It’s the most difficult we’ve seen in a long time.”

“This is a different kind of protest,” said Mogulof. “Past protests, whether against the Vietnam War, during the Free Speech Movement, or anti-apartheid, didn't divide the campus community. We didn't have a situation of student on student, faculty member on faculty member.”

The October attack on Israel, in which Hamas militants murdered 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, and Israel’s subsequent retaliation against Hamas in Gaza, which has led to starvation, mass death and the decimation of cities, has roiled UC Berkeley like no other issue in the last 20 years.

Some of the tension stems from how pro-Palestinian protestors frame the war in Gaza. They don’t just blame Israel’s right-wing government, but the philosophy of Zionism and by extension, Jews who support Israel as a homeland. This strategy was conceived in 1993 in a cafe on Durant Avenue just steps from Sproul Plaza. About ten Muslim and Palestinian students, including Hatem Bazian, who is now a lecturer at Cal and who spoke recently at the encampment, opposed the recently signed Oslo Accords that set a path for Palestinian self-governance (but not a new state).

The group set out to redefine the conflict by arguing Israel was an apartheid state and that the Palestinians who had left or been expelled during the 1948 war had a right to return to their homes, Bazian has said. Students for Justice in Palestine grew out of that meeting, and it is now among the most prominent pro-Palestine advocacy groups in America.

But the idea that individual Jews who support Israel can be held accountable for the war in Gaza is a hazardous one. And it has led to at least one attack on Jewish students that UC Berkeley police are investigating as a hate crime.