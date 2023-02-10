Perhaps the most famous traveling, curated film festival of amateur porn, HUMP! returns to San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre with 10 identical screenings, Feb. 10 to 18.

Founded by Dan Savage, the famously blunt and acerbic creator of the long-running Savage Love sex column, HUMP! takes erotica out of the realm of impossibly sculpted bodies and famously terrible acting. Instead, it looks like something real people make for real people.

That’s been the point since the festival’s 2005 debut. For years, Savage and company have made a circuit through 50 cities, with reliable stops in San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. There, in slightly scruffy art houses like the Victoria, they screen low-budget—but frequently high-polish—shorts that celebrate all forms of sexual identity and expression, with all body types.