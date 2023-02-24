Watch: Video of historic Bay Area snowfall

People around California woke up to the rare sight of snowfall on Friday morning. Snow had fallen all over the state overnight, including many parts of the Bay Area, making for a rare yet picturesque beginning to the day.
Plenty of people across the region jumped at the opportunity to record the unusual weather event amid a historic winter storm. Some even busted out their skis for a bit of winter fun.
From Sonoma County down to Santa Cruz County, residents have been documenting the snowfall around their homes. Watch our video roundup of what people saw around the Bay Area on Thursday night into Friday morning.