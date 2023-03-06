Inside San Francisco’s ‘Princess Diaries’ house just listed for nearly $9 million

“Fans of neoclassical Mediterranean design consider 2601 Lyon St. to be among the most aesthetically graceful homes in San Francisco,” said Compass realtor Steven Mavromihalis. “Its acclaimed occupants (both real and imagined) certainly make it among the most beloved homes in our city.”

The Lyon Street home is currently owned by Michael Mendes, former CEO of Just Desserts, and his wife, Wendy Berry Mendes, who are leaving SF for the East Coast for new work opportunities, according to Compass. The Mendes family bought the home for just under $7 million dollars in 2009, and the property was once the home of former SF Giants owner Bob Lurie.