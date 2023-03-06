Inside San Francisco’s ‘Princess Diaries’ house just listed for nearly $9 million

A historical Italian-style home and backdrop for cult movie The Princess Diaries is up for sale in San Francisco, according to Compass real estate agents. The listing price for the 4,554 square foot home is $8.9 million.
The 100-year-old home is located at 2601 Lyon St., neighboring the famous Lyon Street steps and right by the Presidio. The Beaux-Arts double curved staircase at the front of the home was used as the facade for the fictional high school that appears in the Princess Diaries franchise.
The Princess Diaries stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in a coming-of-age film that many have called a love letter to San Francisco’s unique architecture and aesthetic.
“Fans of neoclassical Mediterranean design consider 2601 Lyon St. to be among the most aesthetically graceful homes in San Francisco,” said Compass realtor Steven Mavromihalis. “Its acclaimed occupants (both real and imagined) certainly make it among the most beloved homes in our city.”
The Lyon Street home is currently owned by Michael Mendes, former CEO of Just Desserts, and his wife, Wendy Berry Mendes, who are leaving SF for the East Coast for new work opportunities, according to Compass. The Mendes family bought the home for just under $7 million dollars in 2009, and the property was once the home of former SF Giants owner Bob Lurie.
Mendes said his daughter was a big fan of The Princess Diaries franchise when the family decided to purchase the property, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Besides being a historically and culturally significant home located on prime SF real estate grounds, the house has more than a few perks.
Real estate agents say that the home enjoys northern and eastern views of the bay, Golden Gate Bridge and the city, and features access to a sprawling rooftop deck with a grilling space. It has 12 total rooms, four bedrooms and views of the Presidio’s forests to the west.
It is being listed with Steven Mavromihalis and Jessica Grimes of Compass.