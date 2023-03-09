SF’s ‘Kink Castle’ may soon become a jazz club

A new identity could be in store for the Mission District’s sexy, historic and some say “cursed” Armory building—also known as the “Kink Castle.”
SF YIMBY shared the scoop this morning, revealing that real estate developer AJ Capital Partners has proposed a plan to upgrade the building’s interiors and add a dedicated jazz space to the retired National Guard base, city landmark, Star Wars filming location and ex-home of BDSM-porn site, Kink.com.
Kink.com’s Peter Acworth caused a stir when he purchased the property in 2006 for $14.5 million. The porn company stopped shooting adult films on the site about a decade later, ultimately selling the property to AJ Capital Partners for $65 million. Before Acworth acquired the Armory, the property was beset by real estate development issues and even made appearances in George Lucas’ famed space opera.
Plans by TEF Design posted to SF YIMBY’s site show that the building’s spacious Drill Court—which the National Guard used for boxing events during the 1920s and has been used as an event space since—will remain the primary entertainment venue for the Armory, offering 39,000 square feet of space with bleacher-like seating.
Plans also show that a two-level jazz club, including a dining area, bar, VIP lounges and an L-shaped seating area overlooking the stage will also occupy the ex-adult film studio and landmark site. The Armory’s historic castle-like facade, also known as Moorish Revival, will remain unchanged, according to SF YIMBY’s report.