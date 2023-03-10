‘Payroll is on Monday’: VCs, startups scramble for answers after biggest bank crash since 2008

Federal regulators took control of the Santa Clara-based bank early Friday morning, putting nearly $175 billion in customer deposits under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers were frozen out of accounts on Friday and scrambling, in some cases, to figure out a backstop to pay employees and keep their businesses running, sources doing business with the bank told The Standard.

Mather was a customer of Silicon Valley Bank, a major financial partner for startups around the globe that abruptly folded Friday following a liquidity crisis and unsuccessful attempt to raise cash.

Alex Mather, co-founder of The Athletic, was in the midst of speaking to students at a journalism conference in San Francisco on Friday when he abruptly ended his session to take a phone call.

Now, both the investors and the invested are in a panic: As the federal government seeks to dole out insured deposits to SVB customers, which are guaranteed only up to $250,000, startups and companies that had more extensive assets with the bank are left wondering if they’ve lost it all.

“It’s a scary and crappy situation for everyone involved,” said Sheel Mohnot, a financial tech investor whose portfolio includes startups with deposits in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). “Something like 50 percent of venture capital-backed companies bank with SVB, so it’s a huge percent of the industry.”

‘Mass Extinction’ Event?

For years, SVB has been the go-to banking partner for tech startups.

The bank catered its services to the needs of startups, billing itself as a long-term financial partner with offerings like valuation services, international banking and rapid wire transfers, often acting in recent years as the lead underwriter and agent for large transactions at mid- to late-stage private tech companies.

“It’s pretty much this unspoken rule that every startup is supposed to put their money in SVB,” said one entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience in startups. “It’s standard Silicon Valley groupthink.”

While companies of all sizes work with Silicon Valley Bank, the bank’s failure could particularly affect startups that would not have been able to bank with more established institutions like JP Morgan or Wells Fargo, said Mohnot.

“A lot of startup people and companies, especially international companies—no other bank would bank them, other than SVB,” Mohnot said. “If you think about where they are going to go, I don't even know.”

With the FDIC now in control of the bank’s assets and deposits, federal regulators will be tasked with providing SVB’s portfolio companies with their insured deposits, in this case, up to $250,000. The FDIC said they will make sure companies have access to insured deposits no later than Monday, March 13.

But the vast majority of its accounts had assets above that $250,000 limit: 88% of SVB’s accounts were worth more than that as of the end of last year, according to S&P Global. And venture capitalists are warning that smaller startups and companies who have all their eggs in SVB’s basket could face serious payroll issues, raising the possibility of mass furloughs or even shutdowns, exacerbating the tech industry’s yearlong streak of shrinking returns and sweeping job cuts.

Amid near radio-silence from the bank itself, founders, investors and government stakeholders have raised the alarm on social media as the tech industry grasps for answers.

Parker Conrad, CEO of the human resources startup Rippling, said on Twitter that his customers had experienced delays in processing payrolls because the company had relied on SVB to provide that service. After learning of SVB's unexpected solvency issues, Conrad said that Rippling accelerated a planned transition to JP Morgan for payroll.