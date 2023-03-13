Stabbing on Muni injures one minor near Union Square

A young passenger aboard a Muni bus was stabbed on Monday afternoon just south of Chinatown near Union Square.
The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to The Standard that at 4:41 p.m. on Monday, a scuffle broke out on a bus between two minors. The victim, who is male, was treated for a potential stab wound, at first by officers and later by medics. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SFPD reported that, with the assistance of witnesses, they have “detained multiple subjects who may have been involved in the assault,” but that no arrests have yet been made.
Numerous Muni lines that run through the area have been affected. Although initial reports named a particular bus route, SFPD was unable to provide confirmation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.