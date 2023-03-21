State and local officials are calling for investigations into the Tenants and Owners Development Corporation (TODCO), a housing nonprofit in San Francisco responsible for eight properties in the South of Market area and apartment rentals to more than 900 low-income and disabled seniors and formerly homeless people.

The call follows reporting by The Standard that found large increases in the nonprofit’s political spending as tenants have complained of substandard living conditions, as well as other allegations of impropriety.