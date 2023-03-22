‘Nothing to hide’: BART wants to show how it changed after Oscar Grant’s killing

A dozen years after viral cell phone footage of a BART cop killing Oscar Grant in Oakland’s Fruitvale Station enraged millions and led to vows of reform, the transit agency asked the state to review its progress.

After a BART leader last year invited a “look under the hood” at the agency, California Attorney General Rob Bonta agreed, and the audit launched this January.

BART board member Lateefah Simon said after 12-plus years of reforms, the agency welcomes the scrutiny

“We have nothing to hide,” she said.

Auditors from the state Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section hosted one public listening session so far, with more to come in a review set to last through 2025 or until either party ends it early, according to the memorandum of understanding.

That makes the 173-officer BART police force one of several Bay Area law enforcement agencies undergoing reforms—agencies like the Oakland Police Department, whose court-ordered federal oversight has lasted more than two decades. Or the San Francisco Police Department, which volunteered for federal monitorship before coming under the same kind of AG review underway at BART.