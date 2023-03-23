Watch: Dodge truck bursts into flames on San Francisco street

A red Dodge pickup truck burst into flames on a residential San Francisco street Thursday morning.
The dramatic scene was caught on video and posted to the Citizen app.
Fire department officials said the truck caught fire due to a mechanical issue and no one was injured in the blaze.
The incident happened at California and Franklin streets in Pacific Heights at around 10:15 a.m. and was over by 10:39 a.m., according to fire department officials.
Car Burst Into Flames @CitizenAppFranklin St & Clay St 10:19:55 AM PDT