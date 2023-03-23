Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Watch: Dodge truck bursts into flames on San Francisco street

A truck fire was caught on video at California and Franklin streets on March 23, 2023. | Courtesy Citizen
By The Standard Staff

A red Dodge pickup truck burst into flames on a residential San Francisco street Thursday morning.

The dramatic scene was caught on video and posted to the Citizen app.

READ MORE: Storm Shows San Francisco’s 911 System Is ‘at the Breaking Point’

This truck caught on fire at California and Franklin streets on March 23, 2023. | Annie Gaus/The Standard

Fire department officials said the truck caught fire due to a mechanical issue and no one was injured in the blaze.

The incident happened at California and Franklin streets in Pacific Heights at around 10:15 a.m. and was over by 10:39 a.m., according to fire department officials.

READ MORE: Meet the Crane Kings Who Pull Big Rigs Off Bay Area Bridges So You Can Get Home

Car Burst Into Flames @CitizenApp

Franklin St & Clay St 10:19:55 AM PDT

Filed Under

FiresNewsTransportationVideo