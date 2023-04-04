Skip to main content
4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area from around 100 miles away

The 4.5 magnitude earthquake's epicenter on April 4, 2023.| Courtesy USGS
By The Standard Staff

An earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude just shook the Bay Area at around 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded 2 km north of Tres Pinos, south of Hollister in San Benito County, around 108 miles away from San Francisco.

USGS initially said the earthquake measured 4.6, it later updated the magnitude to 4.5.

Damage reports were not immediately available.

USGS shake intensity map after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck south of Hollister on April 4, 2023. | Courtesy USGS

An earthquake struck near Oakland Zoo on Saturday, after a series of small quakes rocked Pacifica on March 28.

