An earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude just shook the Bay Area at around 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded 2 km north of Tres Pinos, south of Hollister in San Benito County, around 108 miles away from San Francisco.

USGS initially said the earthquake measured 4.6, it later updated the magnitude to 4.5.